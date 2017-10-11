The Leadership of the three northern geopolitical zones in the Peoples Democratic Party have affirmed the party’s zoning of the presidency to the North while declaring their support to the Southwest to clinch the chairmanship slot zoned to the South.

The party leaders spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at a gathering aimed at building consensus for the forthcoming national elective convention of the party in December.

The meeting which had in attendance former governors, ministers, top public officials including the Acting PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi resolved to present a worthy candidate from the North in the 2019 elections to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.