Home News PDP leaders insist on zoning presidency to the north
PDP leaders insist on zoning presidency to the north
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

PDP leaders insist on zoning presidency to the north

0
0
PDP-logo -TVC
now viewing

PDP leaders insist on zoning presidency to the north

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

PDP-logo-TVCThe Leadership of the three northern geopolitical zones in the Peoples Democratic Party have affirmed the party’s zoning of the presidency to the North while declaring their support to the Southwest to clinch the chairmanship slot zoned to the South.

The party leaders spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at a gathering aimed at building consensus for the forthcoming national elective convention of the party in December.

The meeting which had in attendance former governors, ministers, top public officials including the Acting PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi resolved to present a worthy candidate from the North in the 2019 elections to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

TVCN 0
Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

TVCN 0

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close