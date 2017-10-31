A Peoples Democratic Party member in Sokoto state has disagreed with the election result of the just concluded bye-election in Kware/Wamakko federal constituency.

The member who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, described the election as fraudulent, alleging that all sorts of manipulations was carried out in favour of the APC.

He alleged that some party executives in the state have been compromised to act on orders of some individuals within the party.

He also claimed to be in possession of over twenty evidences that will void the outcome of the election where the APC won 78% of total valid votes cast.