PDP National leaders meet with Obasanjo
Politics
PDP National leaders meet with Obasanjo

PDP National leaders meet with Obasanjo

Image result for PDP National leaders meet with ObasanjoThe national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

They met for about an hour but did not say exactly what was discussed.

Obasanjo was a former member of the PDP, but tore his membership card in public just before the 2015 general elections.

After the meeting with the party’s leaders, he maintained that he has dumped partisan politics for good but said Nigeria is his passion and will continue to contribute his quota until his last breath.

