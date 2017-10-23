The Senate Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently in a crucial meeting with aspirants for the chairmanship position of the party in Abuja with Senators screening aspirants on their plans for the PDP.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio is leading all PDP senators to screen aspirants on their vision for the party and ways to ensure that the party emerges stronger from its December national convention alongside strategies for winning future elections.

TVC News Senior Correspondent Sumner Sambo reports that the meeting is ongoing at the Asokoro residence of Senator Akpabio with Bode George, Tunde Adeniran, Raymond Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Uche Secondus and Jimi Agbaje all in attendance.

After the screening, senators of the major opposition party are expected to make up their mind on who to support as a caucus at the forthcoming national convention in Abuja.

Meanwhile, all the aspirants are also expected to meet with the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee at noon on Tuesday (that is tomorrow) before the party holds its 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting same day.