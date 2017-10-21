The leadership of the Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party said it is set to conduct congresses in four states in the Southwest.

The states are – Osun, Ogun, Oyo and Lagos.

Addressing reporters in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the southwest chairman of the PDP, Eddy Olafeso said the conduct of the congresses has put an end to the crisis rocking the party in the zone.

Olafeso expressed the readiness of the southwest to ensure that the best candidate emerge as the national chairman of the party at the national convention of the party slated for December.

He urged all the aspirants jostling for the PDP national chairmanship seat to abide by the rules of the game.