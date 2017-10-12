The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has renewed its call on members who have left the party to return without delay for the party to be stronger.

National caretaker Chairman of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi stated this in Ede, Osun State at the disbursement of scholarship worth over two hundred and fifty million naira to some indigent students in Osun West Senatorial District.

Senator Makarfi said the party is ready to make compromise and accommodate one another for the success of the party in next year’s governorship election in Ekiti and Osun states as well as the 2019 general elections.

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke enjoined beneficiaries of the scholarship to reciprocate the gesture by working hard.