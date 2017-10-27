Home Entertainment Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’
Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’
Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’

Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh took to her social media handle to reveal that she has been conferred with the title of ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’.

