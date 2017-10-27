Entertainment October 27, 2017 TVCN 0 Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’ 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’ October 27, 2017 TVCN now playing Coca Cola workers in South Africa down tools October 27, 2017 TVCN now playing President Buhari apologises over cancelled dinner with lawmakers October 27, 2017 TVCN now playing FG recovers $85 million stashed in the UK October 27, 2017 TVCN now playing N5.5m fraud lands two in EFCC net October 27, 2017 TVCN now playing Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit October 27, 2017 TVCN Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh took to her social media handle to reveal that she has been conferred with the title of ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’. Share this:Tweet tags: Adadioranma 1 of Nollywood tonto dike 0 00 0 0 previous Singer Pasuma begs Ooni of Ife for prayers TVCN Related Posts Singer Pasuma begs Ooni of Ife for prayers October 26, 2017 TVCN 0 TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM October 21, 2017 admin 1 Biggest ‘hit’ music station, MAX FM’ unveiled in Lagos October 21, 2017 TVCN 0 LEAVE YOUR COMMENT Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.