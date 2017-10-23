Home News Plateau youths call for probe of armed forces over herdsmen attack
plateau-map-TVCNewsYouths in Plateau state  have called on the state government to investigate the alleged role of the Joint Special Forces when herdsmen killed 27 people in Bassa Local Government area.

The youths under the aegis of Plateau youth G-17 peace and progressive forum made known their demands at a press briefing in Jos the state capital.

Operatives of the Special Task force deployed to restore peace in the state are being accused of playing a role during the attack.

The youth group has also asked the Plateau state goverment to enact a law banning open grazing in the state which they said has become necessary to save the people from untimely dead as a result of clashes between farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

