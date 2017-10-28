Home News Police arrest suspected member of gang who raided bank in Ondo
Police authorities in Ondo state have arrested one of the suspected armed robbers that raided a new generation bank in Ifon, in Ose local government area of the state.

The suspect was arrested in Sabe in Edo state where he was receiving treatment from the gunshot injury he sustained during the operation.

A gang of armed robbers on Thursday raided a new generation bank in Ifon, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

The state commissioner of police, Gbenga Adeyanju who disclosed this when he visited the town for the second time after the robbery attack also visited the families of the three slain police officers

He said the slain officers will be compensated.

The police commissioner also visited the palace of Olufon of Ifon where he had a closed door meeting with the monarch.

