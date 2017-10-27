Home News Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari
Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari
News
Nigeria
0

Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari

0
0
aisha-buhari-TVCNews
now viewing

Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari

EDUCATION-text-TVC
now playing

Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit

Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-TVCNews
now playing

Presidential panel on alleged rights violations by military begins sitting

now playing

Adesina thanks Nigerians for prayers, goodwill to President Buhari

Breast-Cancer-TVCNews
now playing

Cancer prevention : 107 women to benefit from free breast lump excision

now playing

Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo

Image result for Police deny allegations of buying Aisha Buhari two jeepsThe Nigeria Police is calling untrue and baseless allegations by Senator Isa Misau that Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris illegally bought two jeeps for the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.
Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood says the Police IGP only approved two vehicles for police personnel attached to the convoy of the Wife of the President to boost their transportation and beef up the motorcade of the first lady.

The Police hierarchy also denied allegations by Senator Misau that the IG doctored his date of
birth in records with the Police Service Commission.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
EDUCATION-text-TVC

Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit

TVCN 0
Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-TVCNews

Presidential panel on alleged rights violations by military begins sitting

TVCN 0

Adesina thanks Nigerians for prayers, goodwill to President Buhari

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close