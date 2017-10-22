Home International Police rule out political or religious motive behind Munich knife attack
International
Image result for Police rule out political or religious motive behind Munich knife attackGerman police have ruled out a political or religious motive behind a knife attack in the city of Munich saying a detained man suspected of injuring eight people had mental health problems.

The arrest of the suspect in his 30s brought calm back to the streets of the Bavarian capital after a tense morning.

Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae told a news conference that eight people were lightly injured in the attack and that the suspect was known to police from previous offences, including burglary.

 

 

