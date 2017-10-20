The police Force Headquarters have confirmed that a divisional police officer who was kidnapped in Niger State earlier this week has been rescued.

Aliyu Amos, a superintendent of police and DPO of Sarki Pawa Divisional Headquarters in Niger State, was rescued by police special forces at about 6:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood said the special forces also rescued four others people from the kidnappers, but their identities were not immediately made available.

In addition, some suspected kidnappers were apprehended during the rescue operation, and they’ll be arraigned upon completion of preliminary investigation.

Amos’ rescue came a day after Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris decried the incessant abduction of police officers as “annoying” and “embarrassing.”