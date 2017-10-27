Home News Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, flees
Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, flees
Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, flees

Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, flees

Image result for Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, fleesA 17 year-old boy, Tomboizibe Joseph was Thursday night killed by a policeman in the Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The incident created a chaotic scene with youths of Kpansia community obstructing the free flock of traffic while policemen tried to maintain law and order in the area.

Normalcy was however, restored when the Caretaker Chairman of Yenagoa Council Area, Oboku Oforji arrived the scene and pacified the youths we insist that justice must be served.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Andy Amiengheme also spoke to TVC News in Yenagoa.

