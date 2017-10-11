Home News Port Harcourt killings : Police say cultists responsible for Mgbuosimini massacre
Port Harcourt killings : Police say cultists responsible for Mgbuosimini massacre
News
Nigeria
0

Port Harcourt killings : Police say cultists responsible for Mgbuosimini massacre

0
0
now viewing

Port Harcourt killings : Police say cultists responsible for Mgbuosimini massacre

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

gunmen-husseini-akwanga-tvcnewsThe Police say they have identified the group responsible for Monday’s attack on Mgbuosimini community in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The gunmen invaded the area in the early hours of the day, killing 15 persons.

Spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed that a manhunt is on for the killers, whom he identified as members of a dreaded cult group.

He added that the suspects would be declared wanted and their identities released to the public.

Despite this update from the police, the motive for the attack is still unclear as there is so far no established link between any of the victims and cult related activities.

For now the police have reassured residents of Mgbuosimini and environs that adequate steps have been taken in order to prevent another outbreak of violence in the area.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

TVCN 0
Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

TVCN 0

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close