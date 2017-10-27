President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to the leadership of the National Assembly over the cancellation of the planned dinner for the lawmakers in the State House.

The President was to host the lawmakers to dinner at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He, however, met behind closed doors at his official residence with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, along with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The President offered the apology after the closed door meeting with the Senate President and the Speaker.

The dinner with the lawmakers has been rescheduled for October the 31st.

President Buhari was to use the opportunity to discuss some national issues.