Home News President Buhari apologises over cancelled dinner with lawmakers
President Buhari apologises over cancelled dinner with lawmakers
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

President Buhari apologises over cancelled dinner with lawmakers

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari apologises over cancelled dinner with lawmakers

now playing

FG recovers $85 million stashed in the UK

now playing

N5.5m fraud lands two in EFCC net

now playing

Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title 'Adadioranma of Nollywood'

EDUCATION-text-TVC
now playing

Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit

aisha-buhari-TVCNews
now playing

Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari

Buhari-Sign-TVCNewsPresident Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to the leadership of the National Assembly over the cancellation of the planned dinner for the lawmakers in the State House.

The President was to host the lawmakers to dinner at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He, however, met behind closed doors at his official residence with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, along with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The President offered the apology after the closed door meeting with the Senate President and the Speaker.

The dinner with the lawmakers has been rescheduled for October the 31st.

President Buhari was to use the opportunity to discuss some national issues.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

N5.5m fraud lands two in EFCC net

TVCN 0
EDUCATION-text-TVC

Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit

TVCN 0
aisha-buhari-TVCNews

Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close