Home News President Buhari orders immediate sack of fugitive ex-pension chief Maina
President Buhari orders immediate sack of fugitive ex-pension chief Maina
News
Nigeria
0

President Buhari orders immediate sack of fugitive ex-pension chief Maina

0
0
Abdulrasheed-Maina
now viewing

President Buhari orders immediate sack of fugitive ex-pension chief Maina

Mattis-Mideast_Horo-TVCNews
now playing

U.S. defense chief begins one-week trip to Asian region

now playing

Court fixes Friday October 27th for Evans' arraignment

now playing

Halliburton posts higher profit on North America demand

now playing

Court orders police to pay Evan's brother-in-law N2m for unlawful detention

EEDC-Enugu-Electricity-Distribution-Company-640x360-TVCNews
now playing

Enugu disco cautions banks against forged electricity bill

Image result for President Buhari's orders sack of fugitive pension chief, MainaPresident Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work on Monday, October 23, 2017.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Court fixes Friday October 27th for Evans’ arraignment

TVCN 0

Court orders police to pay Evan’s brother-in-law N2m for unlawful detention

TVCN 0

APC elects officials for Gombe state chapter

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close