President Sisi shakes up security agencies after Giza attack
President Sisi shakes up security agencies after Giza attack

President Sisi shakes up security agencies after Giza attack

Explosion rocks Muna Garage in Maiduguri

Guyanese angered by "I am not father Christmas" remark

Catalonia: Fired Police chief resigns, asks for loyalty to successor

Somali military end siege at hotel, 23 people dead

IEBC yet to decide on areas where voting didn't hold

Image result for President Sisi shakes up security agencies after Giza attackEgypt has replaced its armed forces chief of staff and several top security officers after the ambush in Giza that claimed the lives of 16 law enforcement agents.

General Mohamed Farid Hegazy will now be President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s adviser for strategic planning and crisis management.

The Interior Ministry also announced that it had replaced the head of homeland security, assistant to the minister for security in Giza Province, the director of Giza’s security and director of operations for central security.

Giza lies near North Sinai Province, which has also witnessed numerous militant attacks, including by terrorists belonging to the offshoot of the so-called Islamic state terror group.

