Egypt has replaced its armed forces chief of staff and several top security officers after the ambush in Giza that claimed the lives of 16 law enforcement agents.

General Mohamed Farid Hegazy will now be President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s adviser for strategic planning and crisis management.

The Interior Ministry also announced that it had replaced the head of homeland security, assistant to the minister for security in Giza Province, the director of Giza’s security and director of operations for central security.

Giza lies near North Sinai Province, which has also witnessed numerous militant attacks, including by terrorists belonging to the offshoot of the so-called Islamic state terror group.