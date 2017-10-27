The Presidential Investigation Panel inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to review compliance of the Armed Forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement began sitting since September but concluded sitting for the south western zone on Thursday.

The panel is looking at allegations against military officers maltreating civilians, and review the extent to which soldiers obey rules of engagement.

It is also investigating alleged acts of violation of international human rights.

The panel which is headed by a judge of the Court of Appeal will in addition recommend ways of preventing rights violations in conflict situations.

Members are expected to consider cases in all the geopolitical regions of Nigeria.