Protests continue in Kenya ahead Presidential rerun poll
Protests continue in Kenya ahead Presidential rerun poll

Protests continue in Kenya ahead Presidential rerun poll

Image result for Protests continue in Kenya ahead Presidential rerun pollThousands of protesters marched on Wednesday on the streets of the opposition stronghold of Kisumu as Kenya plunged deeper into a political crisis after a vote delay petition went unheard.

The Supreme Court says it could not hear a case to delay a presidential election because it lacked the judges to make a quorum.

Chief Justice David Maraga said one judge was unwell, and another was abroad and unable to return in time. Yet, another judge was unable to come to court after her bodyguard was shot and injured Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, only the Supreme Court has the authority to delay Thursday’s poll.

