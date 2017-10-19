The House Of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the termination of the contract between the Nigeria Ports Authority and INTELS Nigeria Limited.

Raised as a matter of urgent public importance on the floor of the House, members noted that there was an urgent need to ascertain the exact reason for the termination of the contract.

The House is worried about the implication of terminating the contract, which is that 7,000 Nigerians who are employees of INTELS will be rendered jobless.

The motion did not go without contest with a lawmaker insisting that the House should not concern itself with private business entities.

The Speaker in his response, said it is pertinent to investigate if INTELS has monopolized or abused the power of dominance.

The House amended the prayer of the motion asking that there be a return to status quo prior to termination, and an Ad hoc committee be charged to investigate and report back to the House in two weeks.