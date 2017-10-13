Home Health Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC Staff
Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC Staff
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC Staff

0
0
FMC-Owo - TVC
now viewing

Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC Staff

Isaac-Success-TVC
now playing

Isaac Success faces battle to save Watford Career

Seyi Ojo -TVC
now playing

NFF set for talks with Liverpool starlet Seyi Ojo

Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC
now playing

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

now playing

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC
now playing

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

Image result for Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC StaffThe House of representatives has vowed to address the issue of non-payment of twenty-month salary arrears owed outsourced staff of Federal Medical Centres across Nigeria.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Muhammed Jega gave the information, when he led members of the committee on a visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the committee, led by its Deputy chairman, Muhammed Jega was received by the management of the institution.

After a brief meeting with the management, the committee members moved round to assess the level of work done on some ongoing capital projects in the hospital.

The Acting Chief Medical director, FMC Owo, Liasu Ahmed placed some demands before members of the committee.

Ahmed wants proper funding of ongoing projects at the hospital, as well as upgrading of the institution to a teaching hospital.

He also urged the lawmakers to ensure payment of twenty-month salary arrears owed outsourced staff of the hospital.

The committee Deputy chairman, who was impressed with the level of development at the hospital, promised to look into the outsourced staff issue.

He assured the management of adequate funding of the hospital.  The committee had earlier visited Osun State on a similar function.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

TVCN 0

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

TVCN 0
Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close