The House of representatives has vowed to address the issue of non-payment of twenty-month salary arrears owed outsourced staff of Federal Medical Centres across Nigeria.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Health, Muhammed Jega gave the information, when he led members of the committee on a visit to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the committee, led by its Deputy chairman, Muhammed Jega was received by the management of the institution.

After a brief meeting with the management, the committee members moved round to assess the level of work done on some ongoing capital projects in the hospital.

The Acting Chief Medical director, FMC Owo, Liasu Ahmed placed some demands before members of the committee.

Ahmed wants proper funding of ongoing projects at the hospital, as well as upgrading of the institution to a teaching hospital.

He also urged the lawmakers to ensure payment of twenty-month salary arrears owed outsourced staff of the hospital.

The committee Deputy chairman, who was impressed with the level of development at the hospital, promised to look into the outsourced staff issue.

He assured the management of adequate funding of the hospital. The committee had earlier visited Osun State on a similar function.