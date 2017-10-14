Home Health Resident Doctors pass ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on FMC Owerri Management
Resident Doctors pass 'Vote of No Confidence' on FMC Owerri Management
Resident Doctors pass ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on FMC Owerri Management

FMC Owerri - TVC
Resident Doctors pass ‘Vote of No Confidence’ on FMC Owerri Management

Image result for Resident Doctors pass 'Vote of No Confidence' on FMC Owerri ManagementResident Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Owerri have passed a vote of no confidence on  the management for allegedly reneging on agreements.

President of the Resident Doctors Association, Ogoke Nwakamma expressed dismay over the refusal of the management to pay last month’s salary even after the ministry of Health had made the fund available.

He also accused the management of being non-challant in respect of their unpaid salaries which also include the months of March, April and December 2015.

But Acting Managing Director of the Centre, Kingsley Achigbu said the delay in payment of the September 2017 salary is a result of the strike embarked upon by the Joint health workers Union,JOHESU.

