Home News Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones
Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones

0
0
Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCNews
now viewing

Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones

NDLEA-TVCNews
now playing

Gunmen kill three NDLEA officials in Okene

Ogba-zoo-TVCNews
now playing

Abducted Benin zoo manager Andy Ehanire regains freedom

Jacob-Zuma-Statue-Imo-TVCNews
now playing

Okorocha unveils huge statue of S.A. President, Jacob Zuma in Owerri

now playing

Afghan Taliban deny former hostage's claims of murder, rape

now playing

British Transport minister doesn't think Britain will leave EU without a deal

Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCAgitators for the restructuring of Nigeria have been advised to focus more on consensus-building among leaders in the six geopolitical zones rather than canvassing extra-constitutional issues that may throw the country into chaos.

A group of patriots known as the Patriotic Movement of Nigeria made the declaration at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.

The patriots also asked constituents to kick start crucial meetings with their Senators and House of Representatives members on the need to devolve
more powers to states and local governments.

The group says any call for restructuring not based on the 1999 Constitution may be declared illegitimate by the Supreme Court hence a need to have guided conversations that do not threaten the existing stability of
the country.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
NDLEA-TVCNews

Gunmen kill three NDLEA officials in Okene

TVCN 0
Ogba-zoo-TVCNews

Abducted Benin zoo manager Andy Ehanire regains freedom

TVCN 0
Jacob-Zuma-Statue-Imo-TVCNews

Okorocha unveils huge statue of S.A. President, Jacob Zuma in Owerri

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close