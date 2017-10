The police have declared 8 persons wanted in connection with Monday’s killing of 15 persons in Mgbuosimini community of Rivers State.

Spokesman of the State police Command, Nnamdi Omoni said the suspects are members of a cult group, alleged to have carried out the attack.

More than 48 hours after the gruesome murder of the 15 victims, no arrest has been made, but the police is appealing to members of the public, to assist it with information on the whereabouts of the 8 suspects.