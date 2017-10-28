Television Continental, TVC News has been recognized as the leading media house that has played a key role in improving security of lives and property through its reportage.

The Police Community Relations Committee in Rivers State presented an award for outstanding performance to the station during the launch of the group’s “Safer Schools Initiative Program”.

Without a doubt, the media, through its content, plays a very vital role in bringing about peace within any given society.

And according to the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC in Rivers State, TVC News stands out amongst media houses in the discharge of this all-important responsibility.

Awards were also conferred on deserving police officers, captains of industries, educationists and traditional rulers who are adjudged to have contributed to peace building.

The Safer Schools Initiative Program is set for launch in the three senatorial districts of Rivers State next year.