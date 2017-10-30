Home Athletics Roger Federer beats Juan Martin to win Base title
Roger Federer beats Juan Martin to win Base title
Image result for Roger Federer beats Juan Martin to win Base titleSwitzerland’s Roger Federer beat Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro to win the Swiss Indoors and narrow the gap on world number one Rafael Nadal.

Federer’s 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3 win moves him within 1,460 points of the Spaniard before next week’s Paris Masters, the final regular-season event.

The 36-year-old claimed an eighth crown in Basel and his seventh title of 2017.

Victory for Del Potro would have moved him into the final qualifying place for the ATP finals in London.

Having won in Stockholm last week, the world number 19 was targeting back-to-back titles in Basel but it was not to be for the 29-year-old, who remains one place behind Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

