Home Tennis Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
Tennis
0

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters

0
0
roger-federer-Rafael-Nadal-TVCNews
now viewing

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters

Monkey-pox-TVCNews
now playing

Monkeypox victim commits suicide in Bayelsa State

Okonofua-2-TVCNews
now playing

Ondo medical varsity VC bemoans spate of medical tourism by Nigerians

now playing

Ondo NSCDC intercepts tanker loaded with 20 litres of diesel

Patrick-Akpobolokemi-690x450-TVCNews
now playing

Former NIMASA boss Akpobolokemi's case must proceed, court rules

Ehanire-Osagie-TVCNews
now playing

Minister assures government has Monkeypox outbreak under control

Image result for Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai MastersIn one of the greatest tennis rivalry, Wimbledon champion Roger Federer beat world number one Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters final to capture his sixth title of the year.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who has lost only four times in 2017, was again in imperious form as he won in 72 minutes.

It was his 4th win of the year against Nadal and his 5th in succession over the Spaniard.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner cut his deficit against Nadal to 23-15.

It moves him level with Ivan Lendl in terms of Open era titles with 94.

Only American Jimmy Connors has more with 109

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Federer leads Team Europe to victory in first Laver Cup

TVCN 0
Sloane-Stephens-TVCNews

U.S. Open : Sloane Stephens has no sympathy for vanquished Keys

TVCN 0

U.S Open braced for all-American semi-finals party

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close