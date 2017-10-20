Home Asia Rohingya refugee children living in poor conditions – UNICEF
Rohingya refugee children living in poor conditions – UNICEF

Rohingya refugee children living in poor conditions – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that nearly 340,000 Rohingya children are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh camps where they lack enough food, clean water and health care.

The report says up to 12,000 more children join them every week, fleeing violence or hunger in Myanmar, often still traumatized by atrocities they witnessed.

In all, almost 600,000 Rohingya refugees have left northern Rakhine state since August when the U.N. says the Myanmar army began a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” following insurgent attacks.

