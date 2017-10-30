Super Eagles spokesman, Toyin Ibitoye has said Nigerians should not expect any surprises in Gernot Rohr’s choice of players for next month’s matches against Algeria and Argentina.

Nigeria face Algeria in a dead rubber 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 10th, before they take on Argentina in a friendly 4 days later in Russia.

Ibitoye hinted that the coach will still work with the pool of players he has been working with over the months.

He also confirmed that the team’s training camp will open on Sunday in Casablanca, Morocco, and 25 players have been picked with 2 others placed on standby.