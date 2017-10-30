Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins has said he has not retired from international duties and is open to a Super Eagles call-up.

Martins who has 41 caps for Nigeria, has not played for the Super Eagles since his appearance in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Swaziland in November 2015.

The 33-year-old who plays in for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua has not been considered for selection by Gernot Rohr recently.

The striker has contributed to 11 goals in 15 appearances for his club so far.