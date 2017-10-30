Home Football Russia 2018: Obafemi Martins eyes Super Eagles call up
Russia 2018: Obafemi Martins eyes Super Eagles call up
Football
Sports
0

Russia 2018: Obafemi Martins eyes Super Eagles call up

0
0
Obafemi-Martins-TVC
now viewing

Russia 2018: Obafemi Martins eyes Super Eagles call up

now playing

Ifako-Ijaiye II Youths get six months ICT training

now playing

ECOWAS court orders Nigeria to pay N50bn compensation to Civil war Victims

now playing

Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Boss Mustapha new SGF

now playing

Maina: EFCC discovers £6m pension cash in UK bank

now playing

New regulations for power sector coming soon - Fashola

Image result for Russia 2018: Obafemi Martins eyes Super Eagles call upNigerian striker Obafemi Martins has said he has not retired from international duties and is open to a Super Eagles call-up.

Martins who has 41 caps for Nigeria, has not played for the Super Eagles since his appearance in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Swaziland in November 2015.

The 33-year-old who plays in for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua has not been considered for selection by Gernot Rohr recently.

The striker has contributed to 11 goals in 15 appearances for his club so far.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

FIFA U-17 W/Cup: England claim first title after comeback win over Spain

TVCN 0

Carlos Takam wants rematch with Anthony Joshua, blames referee

TVCN 0
martina-hingis-TVCNews

Tennis : Martina Hingis ends career on losing note

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close