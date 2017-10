Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has described the Nigeria Football Federation’s semi-final target at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as excessive.

The Eagles’ have never gone beyond the 2nd round at the FIFA World Cup. The team reached the round of 16 at USA 1994, France 1998 and Brazil 2014.

Rohr, qualified Nigeria to a 6th World Cup appearance from a tough African qualifying Group B with a game to spare.

The Super Eagles recorded 13 points from 5 games.