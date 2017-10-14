Home Business S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods
Image result for S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goodsSeven containers of substandard goods including household items, children toys and electrical products worth hundred of millions of naira  have been destroyed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

According to the Director General of the agency, Osita Aboloma, the substandard items gained entry through the ports on false declaration.

Aboloma stated that the goods were condemned for destruction after failing quality tests at the agency’s laboratories in line with relevant standards for each.

He warned importers over non compliance to standards procedures, stressing that suspected goods will be segregated and destroyed if found to be substandard.

