Seven containers of substandard goods including household items, children toys and electrical products worth hundred of millions of naira have been destroyed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

According to the Director General of the agency, Osita Aboloma, the substandard items gained entry through the ports on false declaration.

Aboloma stated that the goods were condemned for destruction after failing quality tests at the agency’s laboratories in line with relevant standards for each.

He warned importers over non compliance to standards procedures, stressing that suspected goods will be segregated and destroyed if found to be substandard.