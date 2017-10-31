The Senate has commended the presidency over the sack of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and ex-National Intelligence Agency boss, Ayo Oke even as it has vowed to continue the fight against corruption using its parliamentary powers.

Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah who raised a point of order that was eventually supported by Senate President Bukola Saraki at Tuesday’s plenary says the Senate deserves glory for the investigative hearing that led to the unraveling of corrupt activities in the presidential initiative on the northeast.

Senator Saraki says the Senate will not shy away from playing its constitutional responsibilities. He also advised corrupt politicians to stop sponsoring unemployed youths against members of the National Assembly for performing their constitutional duties.

The Senate President urged all committees investigating corruption-related issues in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government to hasten up their probes and submit their reports urgently.