Home News Senate commends presidency for Lawal, Oke’s dismissal
Senate commends presidency for Lawal, Oke’s dismissal
News
Nigeria
0

Senate commends presidency for Lawal, Oke’s dismissal

0
0
now viewing

Senate commends presidency for Lawal, Oke’s dismissal

now playing

Low crude oil prices : Angola, Nigeria cut $133b capital expenditure

now playing

IMF urges Nigeria to stop tax holidays

IATA-TVCNEWS
now playing

Air passengers to rise to 7.8bn by 2036 - IATA

now playing

My experience playing at Chelsea - Alvaro Morata

NAICOM-TVCNews
now playing

NAICOM workers embark on warning strike

The Senate has commended the presidency over the sack of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and ex-National Intelligence Agency boss, Ayo Oke even as it has vowed to continue the fight against corruption using its parliamentary powers.

Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah who raised a point of order that was eventually supported by Senate President Bukola Saraki at Tuesday’s plenary says the Senate deserves glory for the investigative hearing that led to the unraveling of corrupt activities in the presidential initiative on the northeast.

Senator Saraki says the Senate will not shy away from playing its constitutional responsibilities. He also advised corrupt politicians to stop sponsoring unemployed youths against members of the National Assembly for performing their constitutional duties.

The Senate President urged all committees investigating corruption-related issues in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government to hasten up their probes and submit their reports urgently.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
PDP-Muhammadu-Buhari-TVCNews

PDP calls for Buhari’s probe over Lawal, Oke’s sack

TVCN 0
Goodluck-Jonathan-Olisa-Metuh-TVCNews

Subpoena : Jonathan asks for N1bn to attend Metuh’s trial

TVCN 0
Census-Nigeria

National Population Commission denies report of plans for census in 2018

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close