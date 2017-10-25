The Senate has promised to ensure more budgetary allocation is made in the 2018 budget towards reimbursing state governments that have intervened to fix Federal roads in their states.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya stated this in Sokoto when his committee visited to carry out oversight functions on Federal roads in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

The terrible state of the larger parts of the over 34,000km of Federal roads in Nigeria is no longer news.

The devastating effects of this sad reality has in part, contributed in plunging the nation’s economy into crisis.

Motorists and businesses are frustrated in their day-to-day activities.

Over N240bn was provided in this year’s budget by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse this situation.

The committee led by Senator Kabiru Gaya arrived Sokoto to perform oversight on Federal roads in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

State governments in this zone have intervened in fixing larger parts of the Federal roads in their axis, with more left unattended.

The state governments in this zone are commended for their intervention on the Federal roads, and the Senate want the Federal Government to reciprocate by reimbursing funds expended.