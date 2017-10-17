Home News Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities
Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities
Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities

Image result for Illegal Mining in NigeriaThe Senate has invited Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi to appear before it at plenary over illegal mining activities that have had negative effects on mining communities like Zamfara, Kogi, Niger, resulting to excessive lead poisoning.

The motion was sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who notes that though mining is yet to make significant contributions to Nigeria’s GDP, its impact is almost becoming like the oil exploration in the Niger Delta that comes with environmental degradation.

No date was fixed by presiding Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on when the minister will appear.

