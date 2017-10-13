Home News Senate passes bill to enforce inauguration of President, Vice-President at NASS
Image result for Senate passes bill requiring Presidential inauguration be done at National AssemblyA bill which will ensure that presidential and Vice Presidential inaugurations are conducted at the National Assembly has been passed by the Senate.

The passage of the bill, sponsored by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, followed several debates on the report of the Senate Committee on Special Duties.

The lawmakers deleted a clause in the bill, which deals with the observance of relevant prayers in places of worship, before inauguration.

All presidents and vice presidents since 1999 have been inaugurated at the Eagles Square in Abuja, taking oath administered by the Chief Justice of the Federation.

The bill will now need to be agreed to by the House of Representatives and assented to by the president.

