The Senate in a resolution on Tuesday has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently appoint a separate minister for the ministry of power due to critical challenges facing the sector as the current minister, Babatunde Fashola is overwhelmed by functions in other ministerial portfolios.

The Senate resolution follows a motion by Senator Mustapha Bukar on the need for the Ministry of Power under Fashola to limit its role to general policy making rather than choking and preventing agencies like the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC from performing their legal functions.

The lawmakers also urged the federal government to immediately incorporate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for alternative energy projects such as Hydropower, Solar power and Wind power projects as the power ministry does not have the capacity to manage huge infrastructure investments such as the 3000 megawatts Mambilla power project.