Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power
News
Nigeria
Politics
Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities

Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba

SDGs: Kano appeals to FG to release more funds

Image result for Fashola PowerThe Senate in a resolution on Tuesday has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently appoint a separate minister for the ministry of power due to critical challenges facing the sector as the current minister, Babatunde Fashola is overwhelmed by functions in other ministerial portfolios.

The Senate resolution follows a motion by Senator Mustapha Bukar on the need for the Ministry of Power under Fashola to limit its role to general policy making rather than choking and preventing agencies like the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC from performing their legal functions.

The lawmakers also urged the federal government to immediately incorporate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for alternative energy projects such as Hydropower, Solar power and Wind power projects as the power ministry does not have the capacity to manage huge infrastructure investments such as the 3000 megawatts Mambilla power project.

