After two years in the Senate as a silent floor member, former Senate President, Senator David Mark representing Benue South finally contributed at plenary for the first time.

Senator Mark spoke up, sponsoring a bill for an act to establish the Federal University of Health Science, Otukpo, Benue state.

Nigerians and supporters of the former Senate President have been talking on traditional and social media of what they see as Senator Mark’s quietness in the Senate, arguing that he was not using his leadership experience in legislation to support parliamentary activities since his return as a floor member.