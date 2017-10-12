A senior aide to Ivory Coast’s parliament speaker Guillaume Soro, has been arrested for stocking and distributing weapons during an army mutiny earlier this year.

Soldiers in Bouake are said to have used weapons taken from the aides’s home, to halt the advance of loyalist troops sent to put down their four-day uprising in May.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the arms cache, which contained six tonnes of weapons and ammunition.

15 people have been questioned so far during the investigation.