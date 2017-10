Relegated Shooting Stars Sports Club 3SC of Ibadan have sacked Fatai Amoo as the Technical Adviser of the club.

The Ibadan-based club made the announcement on their official Twitter handle.

Amoo returned to 3SC in November 2016, replacing current Enyimba coach Gbenga Ogunbote.

But he could not prevent 3SC from being relegated to the Nigeria National League NNL last season.

He was assistant coach to Samson Siasia in the Nigerian Olympic Eagles which won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.