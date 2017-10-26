Nigerian fuji musician,Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, recently paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II where he sought the foremost king’s blessings ahead of his birthday celebration. Pasuma declared that he decided to pay homage to the king as his father from whom he needed fatherly blessings to mark his 50th birthday.

“Baba, you are great you have indeed made us proud as our overall father in Yorubaland. That is why I have come to identify with you in your mission of peace, unity and progress for our race and Africa”. Kabiyesi, please pray for me as your son as I will be marking my 50th birthday very soon”. Pasuma said.

In his response, the Ooni lauded Pasuma for using his music in promoting the culture and unity of the Yoruba race urging him to always produce music that will further project the image of Yoruba nation which is source of mankind. “I’m your fan from time and I still remain your fan.

May the Almighty Olodumare bless you with good health, long life and prosperity as you’re now 50years of age. We will surely celebrate you,” Ooni Ogunwusi added.