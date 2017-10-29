Home International Somali military end siege at hotel, 23 people dead
Somali military end siege at hotel, 23 people dead
Image result for Somali military end siege at hotel, 23 people deadSomali security forces have ended a night-long siege at a Mogadishu hotel where five extremist attackers had held people hostage after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate on Saturday afternoon.

Troops regained control of the Nasa-Hablod hotel on Sunday morning, killing three of the attackers and capturing the other two alive.

The assault started Saturday afternoon when a suicide truck bomb was detonated outside the hotel.

Saturday’s attack came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in Somalia’s worst-ever attack.

23 people were killed in Saturday’s attack.

