Home News Some private schools still shut in Akure over alleged poisonous vaccination
Some private schools still shut in Akure over alleged poisonous vaccination
News
Nigeria
0

Some private schools still shut in Akure over alleged poisonous vaccination

0
0
Ondo-Monkeypox-vaccination-TVCNews
now viewing

Some private schools still shut in Akure over alleged poisonous vaccination

now playing

Ogoni cleanup will not be abandoned - Senator Magnus Abe

GBENGA-DANIEL-TVCNEWS
now playing

Gbenga Daniel formally joins PDP chairmanship race

David-Mark-TVCNews
now playing

Senator David Mark sponsors first bill after two years of silence

Osinbajo-Baru-Kachikwu
now playing

Osinbajo meets Kachikwu, Baru behind closed doors

now playing

FEC dismisses claims military immunising against Monkeypox

Image result for Some private schools still shut in Akure over alleged poisonous vaccinationDespite assurances by the Ondo State Government and the military, some private schools refused to open for learning, after Tuesday’s forced vaccination rumour.

Gates of some of the schools were shut and parents who brought their children to schools were disappointed.

But the situation is different in many public schools, as students returned after the previous day’s scare.

Many schools were shut after rumours spread that the military was forcefully vaccinating students in schools.

The tension and panic raised by the vaccination rumour has died down.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Ogoni cleanup will not be abandoned – Senator Magnus Abe

TVCN 0
GBENGA-DANIEL-TVCNEWS

Gbenga Daniel formally joins PDP chairmanship race

TVCN 0
David-Mark-TVCNews

Senator David Mark sponsors first bill after two years of silence

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close