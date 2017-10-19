Despite assurances by the Ondo State Government and the military, some private schools refused to open for learning, after Tuesday’s forced vaccination rumour.

Gates of some of the schools were shut and parents who brought their children to schools were disappointed.

But the situation is different in many public schools, as students returned after the previous day’s scare.

Many schools were shut after rumours spread that the military was forcefully vaccinating students in schools.

The tension and panic raised by the vaccination rumour has died down.