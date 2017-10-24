Home Business SON urges steel manufacturers to observe industry guidelines
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has cautioned steel manufacturers against deviating from the approved standards for steel production in the country.

The Director General, Osita Aboloma, notes that any steel manufacturer whose production falls short of the minimum requirement of the Nigerian Industrial Standard would be prosecuted and the factory shut down indefinitely.

Aboloma issued the directive when he met with steel manufacturers and expressed concern over non compliance to industry standards.

He noted that steps are underway to harmonise standard for steel production in West Africa, saying that the harmonisation will avail steel manufacturers the required standard to produce and export to different countries in the sub region.

