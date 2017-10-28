Home Asia South Korea says will accept release of South Korean fishing boat from North Korea
South Korea says will accept release of South Korean fishing boat from North Korea
Asia
International
0

South Korea says will accept release of South Korean fishing boat from North Korea

0
0
South-Korea-says-North-Koreas-recent-threat-is-not-helpful
now viewing

South Korea says will accept release of South Korean fishing boat from North Korea

Barnaby-Joyce-TVCNews
now playing

Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament

Border-Wall-TVCNews
now playing

Trump's border wall promise sees first tangible signs

Lotto-agents-waiting-for-stakers-TVCNews
now playing

Job creation : ULC President Ajaero urges govt. to support lotto agencies

now playing

Gigaba's mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

Guptas-TVCNews
now playing

FBI opens investigation into U.S. links South Africa's Guptas

The South’s Unification Ministry’s spokesman Baik Tae-hyun says it will accept the release of a South Korean fishing boat captured by North Korea later in the day, as saying it is “a relief” the crewmen on board would be returned.

The fishing boat, which left port on October the 16th had been reported as missing from October 21st and relevant authorities had been searching for the vessel.

North Korea had said it will release a South Korean fishing boat on Friday after it was found illegally fishing in North Korean waters six days ago.

The vessel and its crew would be released in waters at the military boundary between the two Koreas, which are still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce not a peace treaty.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Barnaby-Joyce-TVCNews

Australian court rules deputy PM ineligible for parliament

TVCN 0
Border-Wall-TVCNews

Trump’s border wall promise sees first tangible signs

TVCN 0

Gigaba’s mid-term budget speech boosts investor confidence – S.A. govt

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close