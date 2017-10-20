Home Asia South Koreans support building two new nuclear reactors
South Koreans support building two new nuclear reactors
South Koreans support building two new nuclear reactors

South Korea will resume the stalled construction of two new nuclear reactors after an opinion survey it set up found nearly 60 percent of respondents in favour of the move.

The two reactor projects were temporarily halted in June after the government said it would let South Koreans decide and reflect their opinions in energy policy direction amid concerns over atomic safety.

The suspension was one of the newly elected President Moon Jae-in’s key campaign pledges in efforts to allay public concerns over safety.

The two 1,400-megawatt reactors were originally scheduled to be built by March 2021 and March 2022 respectively in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

