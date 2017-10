Seventeen governors from South-west, South-east and South-south have agreed on the indivisibility of Nigeria as they meet in Lagos.

This meeting is coming 12 years after a similar meeting was held in Lagos, when former governor Ahmed Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State.

The Governors present at the meeting include the Six Southwest Governors, governors from the South East and South south states

The host, Governor Ambode of Lagos state reads out the commuique of the meeting