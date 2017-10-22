Home International Spanish FM denies Coup d’etat claims by regional leaders
Spanish FM denies Coup d’etat claims by regional leaders
International
0

Spanish FM denies Coup d’etat claims by regional leaders

0
0
now viewing

Spanish FM denies Coup d’etat claims by regional leaders

now playing

Hurricanes: Five former US Presidents attend Texas Concert

now playing

Police rule out political or religious motive behind Munich knife attack

now playing

Spanish govt meets to impose direct rule in Catalonia

now playing

Family, friends honour U.S. Army staff killed in Niger

Mugabe WHO-TVC
now playing

WHO reconsiders Mugabe's appointment as Goodwill Ambassador

Image result for Spanish FM denies Coup de'tat claims by regional leadersSpanish Foreign Minister, Alfonso Dastis, has said coup claims about his government’s move to reassert control over Catalonia are false.

The speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, called measures announced by the government on Saturday a “de facto coup d’état”.

But Dastis says if anyone attempted a coup, it is the Catalan regional government,

Madrid had given Catalonia leaders the option of a deadline to answer if the region was declaring independence on the strenght of a Yes vote in its October the 1st referendum.

Unionist parties who won about 40% of the vote at the 2015 Catalan elections boycotted the ballot and many anti-independence supporters stayed away, arguing it was not valid.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Hurricanes: Five former US Presidents attend Texas Concert

TVCN 0

Police rule out political or religious motive behind Munich knife attack

TVCN 0

Spanish govt meets to impose direct rule in Catalonia

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close