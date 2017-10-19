Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is asking Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to “act sensibly”, as a government deadline for the northeastern region to renounce a bid for independence approaches.

Rajoy’s comments follow Catalonia’s refusal on Tuesday, to bow to the Spanish government’s demand that it renounce a symbolic declaration of independence.

This has set it on a political collision course with Madrid.

The Spanish government has threatened to put Catalonia under direct central rule if its government does not abandon independence by Thursday.