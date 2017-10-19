Home Europe Spanish Prime Minister asks Catalan leader to act “sensibly”
Spanish Prime Minister asks Catalan leader to act “sensibly”
Europe
International
Politics
0

Spanish Prime Minister asks Catalan leader to act “sensibly”

0
0
Catalan-spain
now viewing

Spanish Prime Minister asks Catalan leader to act “sensibly”

togo-gnassingbe-protest-tvcnews
now playing

Togo citizens defy government ban, insist on end to Gnassingbe dynasty

museveni-yoweri-tvcnews
now playing

Ugandan police ban protest against presidential age limit removal

Muhammadu-Buhari-Akinwunmi-Adesina-TVCNews
now playing

World Food Prize : We're proud of you - Buhari tells Adesina

EUROBOND-tvcnews
now playing

Eurobonds offering to ease Forex maturity gaps - Fitch

now playing

SEC suspends trading on Oando shares

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is asking Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to “act sensibly”, as a government deadline for the northeastern region to renounce a bid for independence approaches.

Rajoy’s comments follow Catalonia’s refusal on Tuesday, to bow to the Spanish government’s demand that it renounce a symbolic declaration of independence.

This has set it on a political collision course with Madrid.

The Spanish government has threatened to put Catalonia under direct central rule if its government does not abandon independence by Thursday.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
togo-gnassingbe-protest-tvcnews

Togo citizens defy government ban, insist on end to Gnassingbe dynasty

TVCN 0
museveni-yoweri-tvcnews

Ugandan police ban protest against presidential age limit removal

TVCN 0
GBENGA-DANIEL-TVCNEWS

Gbenga Daniel formally joins PDP chairmanship race

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close