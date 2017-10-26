Home News Special Task Force dispels rumour of aiding Bassa killings
Special Task Force dispels rumour of aiding Bassa killings
Nigeria
Special Task Force dispels rumour of aiding Bassa killings

Image result for Plateau Special Task forceThe Joint Special Task Force deployed to restore the peace in Plateau state have denounced reports linking them to the recent killing of 27 people.

Officers had been accused of giving cover to herdsmen in Bassa local government, but the the Task Force Commander says that is untrue.

Meanwhile, two persons were reported killed Tuesday night during an attack in Jol, a village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The chairman of the transition committee of the local government, Emmanuel Jugul, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview on Wednesday.

He said two other people were injured in the attack and are in hospital.

“Four people were yesterday (Tuesday) night attacked in Jol, two died, the other two persons were badly injured,” he said in Jos.

According to Jugul, the attack came a day after the corpse of a herdsman earlier declared missing was discovered in the area.

“It is unfortunate that we are recording incidents of attacks again in Riyom Local Government. Two days ago, the corpse of a Fulani boy that had been missing since last week was found by a search party we organized.”

